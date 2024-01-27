Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

