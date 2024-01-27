BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $107.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.46.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

