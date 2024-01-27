Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $276.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $311.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.17.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

BIIB stock opened at $244.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.