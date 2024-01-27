NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.04.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

