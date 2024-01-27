Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

