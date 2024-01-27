Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Aemetis Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
