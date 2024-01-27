Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Derrick Brooks Sells 422 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Derrick Brooks sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $23,180.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

