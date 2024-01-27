Insider Buying: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO Purchases $15,724.34 in Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Holt acquired 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $15,724.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 314,426 shares in the company, valued at $342,724.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

View Our Latest Report on AMRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.