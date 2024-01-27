Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

