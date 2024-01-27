Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeff Cislini Sells 1,500 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Cislini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $31,831.10.

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $32,550.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.