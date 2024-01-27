Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

MACK stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 50,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $627,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,658,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,262.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,675.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

