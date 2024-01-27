Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $33,540.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jamf Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
