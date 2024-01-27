Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Spectral AI Stock Performance
MDAI stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Spectral AI
Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.
