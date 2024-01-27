Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

MDAI stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectral AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.