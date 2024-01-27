MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

