Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Mercer International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.78%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

