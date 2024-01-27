Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

