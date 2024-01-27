Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nexxen International Stock Up 0.8 %

NEXN stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

