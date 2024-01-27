Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells 1,142 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $78,433.03.

On Thursday, December 14th, Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $225,225.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

