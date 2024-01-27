Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Raised to $13.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after buying an additional 428,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after buying an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

