StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
