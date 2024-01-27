StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

