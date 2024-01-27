CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 28th. This is a positive change from CD Private Equity Fund III’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
CD Private Equity Fund III Price Performance
About CD Private Equity Fund III
CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.
