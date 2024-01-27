Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,895,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,890,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,331,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

