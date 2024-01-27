Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

HAFC opened at $17.02 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,692,000 after buying an additional 155,777 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 87.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 286,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 124,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

