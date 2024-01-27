Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$48.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.75. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The firm has a market cap of C$13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2985972 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

