Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $94,500.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

