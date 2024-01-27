MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Thomas Kenny Buys 68,000 Shares

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kenny bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,640.00.

MediaValet Price Performance

Shares of CVE MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. MediaValet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital cut shares of MediaValet from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.71 in a research note on Thursday.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

