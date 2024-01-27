Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
