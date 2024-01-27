StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.