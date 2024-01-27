FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.40 and its 200 day moving average is $443.51. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.