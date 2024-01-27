Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

