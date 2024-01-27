StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
