StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.