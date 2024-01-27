Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $73.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.87.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,650 shares of company stock valued at $23,234,166 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,922,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.