Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $282.71

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,213,000.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.51. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.34 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

