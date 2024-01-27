Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $232,024.08 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $232,024.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.