Stifel Nicolaus Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $68.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRC. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

