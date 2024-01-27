Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $345,330.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.