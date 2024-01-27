Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $345,330.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Q2
Institutional Trading of Q2
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.