Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $345,330.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

