DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

