Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $312,500.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 740,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Cano Health stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The firm had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 52.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,258,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 1,139,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

