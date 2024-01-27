VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
