Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.42).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.14) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Future from GBX 757 ($9.62) to GBX 827 ($10.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LON FUTR opened at GBX 730.50 ($9.28) on Friday. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,754 ($22.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 775.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company has a market cap of £843.51 million, a PE ratio of 777.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($692,314.61). Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

