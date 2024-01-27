Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $37.80

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.89 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.