Analysts Set Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target at $18.54

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

