Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.36.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

