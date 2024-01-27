Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Camtek stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
