Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.