Stifel Nicolaus Raises Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $244.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $225.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $227.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

