Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,693.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

