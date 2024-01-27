Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $20.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

