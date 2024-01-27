Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) versus Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wynn Macau shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 8.00% 16.28% 3.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A $14.76 0.55 Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 3.00 $268.15 million $5.39 42.31

This table compares Wynn Macau and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau. Wynn Macau is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wynn Macau pays an annual dividend of $14.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 173.2%. Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $8.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wynn Macau pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts pays out 152.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wynn Macau is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wynn Macau and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 1 3 3 0 2.29

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 107,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 294,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; hotel towers with rooms and suites; food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 64,300 square feet of brand-name retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

