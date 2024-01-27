Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $256.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

