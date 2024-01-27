Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $50.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 158,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 87,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

