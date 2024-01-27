Paul E. Munson Sells 2,121 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $211.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.89. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

